Joe Exotic's divorce from Dillon Passage has been finalised almost two years after their split.

The 59-year-old 'Tiger King' star married his 27-year-old lover in December 2017 but the marriage crumbled and divorce papers were filed in March 2021 after Joe was jailed for a murder-for-hire plot against his rival Carole Baskin as well as animal abuse charges.

Now TMZ.com reports the marriage was officially dissolved on Tuesday (03.01.23) with a judge in Santa Rosa County signing off on the paperwork.

Divorce proceedings had previously been halted while Joe underwent treatment for prostate cancer which is now in remission.

After the couple's split, Joe moved on with John Graham, who he met in prison in Fort Worth, Texas and they had even been planning to marry before the relationship faltered when John was released.

Joe - who is serving 21 years behind bars - is now said to be dating again with his attorney recently revealing he has revived his relationship with ex-boyfriend Seth Posey.

Lawyer Autumn Blackledge told ETOnline.com: "Joe is thankful that Seth is back in his life. They are both taking things slowly and just enjoying the time to reconnect."

Joe is said to have previously dated Seth for a matter of months towards the end of 2021.

Blackledge added: "Joe Exotic, the Tiger King, is this larger-than-life entertainer to us, and it’s hard to remember that he is a real person with real challenges and needs. At the end of the day, Joe wants what everyone wants, to love and to be loved and understood."