Phoebe Bridgers’ dad has died.

The 28-year-old singer shared the news in a post on Instagram by sharing a picture of herself when she was younger listening to music through headphones with her father by her side, which she captioned: “Rest in peace dad.”

Phoebe didn’t share any more information about her dad or his passing.

She previously revealed their had a complicated relationship.

Her parents divorced when she was 20 and she had claimed her carpenter dad struggled with drug problems.

She wrote her song ‘Kyoto’ about him and opened up about the meaning of its lyrics in an interview with NPR in 2020, saying her dad was “emotionally unavailable, but very present in a weird way”.

Phoebe added the song represents her letting go of anger she felt, saying: "It’s nice to not feel, like, emotionally trapped all the time with stuff that you carry into your life. Like, I think I was angry for a long time, and... the song is basically about, like, not being angry anymore."

News of her dad’s death comes amid reports Phoebe has split from her 26-year-old ‘Normal People’ actor boyfriend of two years Paul Mescal – who made headlines this week after he was spotted on a “coffee date” with Angelina Jolie.

She has yet to comment on the gossip, but recently gave advice on dealing with heartbreak in an episode of Amelia Dimoldenberg’s ‘Chicken Shop Date’ YouTube series, saying: “You just have to do it. And it’s gonna end at some point but you can’t make it end, that’s my tip.”

When asked about what she has learned from heartbreak, she added: “I think if I had figured that out, I wouldn’t be making music still.”