'Dirt' star Ken Block has died aged 55.

The motorsports icon - who co-founded DC Shoes in 1994 - helped bring rally driving to a huge audience despite having no podium finishes in 24 appearances at the WRC.

Eight time WRC champion Sebastien Ogier led the tributes to Block, hailing him as a "visionary".

He tweeted: "Such sad news. Ken was a visionary, so passionate and inspiring. He knew like no other how to combine motorsport and a big show.

"He lived his life to the fullest and I'll never forget his smile and laugh.

"Sending my thoughts and support to his family and friends".

Block first appeared in Codemasters' 'Dirt 2' in 2009, and had a bigger role in the 2011 sequel.

His Gymkhana videos even played a role with their own game mode combining racing games and extreme sports.

He later appeared in the 2015 'Need For Speed' reboot, and his cars could be seen in the 'Forza' franchise, including 2021's 'Forza Horizon 5'.