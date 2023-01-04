Jeb Stuart is no longer leading Netflix's 'Assassin's Creed' adaptation.

The 'Die Hard' writer was revealed to be part of the project as its showrunner in 2021, but he has now confirmed he won't be involved with differing visions between himself and executives.

He told Collider: "I think it was a little bit of a move of executives from LA to London, and it allowed the London group who, unfortunately, had to inherit my vision of what it was instead of getting to develop their own vision."

He insisted there is no hard feelings and he feels the move is a "fair" one given that they simply want to follow their own ideas.

He added: "So I think that's fair. I know it's going to be great whenever it comes out. I think the Ubisoft guys are fantastic.

"I think it's a terrific franchise. It was just a good, mutual time to move on for both sides."

The upcoming aptation is one of many gaming franchises being brought to the small screen, with 'The Last of Us' coming to HBO this month.

Meanwhile, fans can also look forward to the likes of 'Gran Turismo', 'God of War', 'Twisted Metal', 'Fallout' and 'Horizon Zero Dawn' all coming to TV.