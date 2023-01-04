Toni Collette is sharing motivational messages about the importance of love in the wake of her split from husband Dave Galafassi.

The 50-year-old ‘Hereditary’ actress, who revealed in December she had split from her partner after 20 years of marriage, posted a poem by activist Tony Ingram on Wednesday. (04.01.23)

It said: “You owe it to yourself to quit being the apology. to hold your hand and sing your favourite song. to love another and see how far that will go. to love yourself and forget where you were headed in the first place. love is a funny story.”

She also posted an image on Wednesday on her Instagram containing a string of motivational messages urging people to change what they hated.

It started with the line: “This is your life. Do what you love, and do it often”, and continues: “If you are looking for the love of your life, stop; they will be waiting for you when you start doing things you love.”

Toni is said to have been left devastated by her break-up from musician Dave, 44, which was made public when he was pictured kissing another woman.

The former couple, who share daughter Sage, 14, and son Arlo, 11, said in a joint statement: “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing.

“We’re united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other.

“Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape. We’re thankful for the space and love you grant us as we evolve and move through this transition peacefully. Big thanks.”