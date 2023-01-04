'Hitman 3' is being reworked as 'World of Assassination'.

Developer IO Interactive has confirmed the third game in the series will be renamed and get all levels from 'Hitman 1' and 'Hitman 2' as a free update to those who already own the latest title.

In an update, the studio explained: "'Hitman 3' will become 'Hitman World of Assassination', which will also include access to 'Hitman 1' and 'Hitman 2' through our existing Access Pass system.

"Current 'Hitman 3' owners will get a free upgrade to 'Hitman World of Assassination' on all platforms.

"We’re drastically simplifying the purchase experience for new players. 'Hitman World of Assassination' will be the single available option to start playing."

The standard version of the game costs $70 "or local equivalent" and includes 'Hitman 3', the first game's GOTY Access Pass and the sequel's Standard Access Pass.

Meanwhile, fans can alos pick up the 'World of Assassination Deluxe Pack', a DLC pack costing around $30.

IO Interactive explained that there willb be a "complete the set functionality" to hope those who might already have some of the DLC.

On Steam, they said: "If you own two of the DLCs, you'll only pay $10 for the remaining DLC, rather than having to pay full price for the full Deluxe Pack."

For non-PC gamers, the DLCs will be available separately.