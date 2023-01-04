James Wan is already thinking about a 'M3GAN' sequel.

The 45-year-old filmmaker has produced the new sci-fi horror flick about a robotic doll that becomes extremely protective of a child and explained how the flick could develop into a franchise.

Speaking to Collider, James said: "What I will say to that is, whether it's The Conjuring Universe, or 'Saw', or 'Malignant', or 'M3GAN' here, we like to think of a bigger world.

"For me, it's about creating the world, and knowing who the characters are, where the story could potentially go, and then building this bigger world, and then going into that and going, 'Okay, I'm telling this particular story, but I know other stuff that's going on.'"

The 'Aquaman' director added: "So if we're fortunate enough to have sequels, then we have an idea of where we want to go."

'M3GAN' helmer Gerard Johnstone recently revealed how the movie, which stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw, had to have reshoots to get a PG-13 age rating.

The director told Total Film magazine: "Making it PG-13 was something that happened after the fact, but it was always close to PG-13 anyway.

"It seemed kind of a mistake not to embrace it. I even remember thinking early on, 'This could be PG-13, and some of my favourite films like 'Drag Me to Hell' are PG-13.' So we made the decision to go PG-13 and actually reshot a couple of things."

Johnstone claimed that the reshoots actually enhanced the quality of the picture.

He said: "What I was really stoked about is that when we reshot those scenes, they were more effective. It's like, 'Yes, you do have to cut away at certain times', but it's fun having to rely on sound and suggestion so much."