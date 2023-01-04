US regulators have warned banks about the dangers associated with the cryptocurrency market.

Financial institutions have been told by watchdogs to be particularly mindful of fraud and misleading disclosures, among other issues linked to the crypto industry.

A joint statement from the US Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency read: "The events of the past year have been marked by significant volatility and the exposure of vulnerabilities in the crypto-asset sector."

Banks have also been encouraged to do what they can to stop the issues from spreading across the financial system.

The statement added: "It is important that risks related to the crypto-asset sector that cannot be mitigated or controlled do not migrate to the banking system."

In December, meanwhile, a financial watchdog in Hong Kong warned about the risks of online platforms for cryptocurrency.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) sounded a note of caution about the potential risks associated with cryptocurrencies and other digital asset deposits.

The SFC said in a statement: "Investors are urged to be wary of the potential high risks [associated with] virtual asset arrangements."

The watchdog subsequently explained the dangers posed to investors.

It said: "Whilst some VA [virtual asset] Arrangements are commonly labelled or marketed as 'deposits' or 'savings' products, they are not regulated and are not the same as bank deposits. Investors are not afforded with any form of protection.

"If they cannot fully understand them and bear the potential significant or total losses, they should not make an investment."