Tesla delivered a record number of vehicles in 2022.

The electric car company has announced that it delivered as many as 1.3 million vehicles last year. The figure represents a 40 percent increase from 2021.

In a statement about the company's performance in 2022, Tesla explained: "We continued to transition towards a more even regional mix of vehicle builds which again led to a further increase in cars in transit at the end of the quarter.

"Thank you to all of our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve a great 2022 in light of significant COVID and supply chain related challenges throughout the year."

Last month, meanwhile, Elon Musk urged Tesla employees to ignore the company's falling stock price.

The billionaire businessman sent an email to Tesla employees, telling them not to be "bothered by stock market craziness".

Elon - who also acquired Twitter for $44 billion in 2022 - said in the email: "Please go all out for the next few days and volunteer to help deliver if at all possible. It will make a real difference!

"Btw, don't be too bothered by stock market craziness. As we demonstrate continued excellent performance, the market will recognize that. (sic)"