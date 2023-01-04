Twitter is set to relax its ban on political advertising.

The ban has been in place for the last three years, but the micro-blogging platform - which was acquired by Elon Musk in 2022 - has now announced its intention to scrap the policy.

The company tweeted: "We're relaxing our ads policy for cause-based ads in the US."

The ban was first introduced amid widespread criticism of Twitter and its potential influence. But the company has now performed a U-turn, with Twitter's new owner seeking new revenue streams.

In a statement, the company added: "We also plan to expand the political advertising we permit in the coming weeks."

Meanwhile, Twitter recently banned its users from being able to link to Facebook, Instagram and Mastodon.

The micro-blogging platform confirmed that it will "no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter".

The company added: "Specifically, we will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames for the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post."

Despite this, Twitter insisted that it will continue to allow people to "cross-post content from any social media platform".