West Ham joint-chairman David Gold has died aged 86.

The businessman passed away on Wednesday (04.01.23) morning after a short illness, a statement from the Premier League club confirmed.

It said: “It is with deep sadness that West Ham United FC confirm that our beloved joint-chairman David Gold passed away on Wednesday morning following a short illness.

“David Gold, 86, died peacefully with his devoted daughters, Jacqueline and Vanessa, and his fiancée Lesley, by his side.”

Gold had been in charge at the Hammers alongside David Sullivan since 2010 and he had previously been chairman and co-owner of Birmingham City.

He was a lifelong West Ham fan and had grown up opposite the club's former Boleyn Ground stadium and represented the club's youth teams.

David said: “On behalf of everyone at the football club, it is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of our colleague and friend, David Gold.

“Of all our joint ventures, none gave us more pride and happiness than the day we took ownership of West Ham United, our club, in January 2010. David had a long-standing connection with the Hammers, having grown up opposite the Boleyn Ground in Green Street, and represented the club at junior level. He always wanted what was best for West Ham United, and his passing is a great loss for all of us.”

West Ham manager David Moyes added: “I am extremely sad to hear this news and, on behalf of all of the players and my staff at the training ground, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to David Gold's family at this very difficult time.

“Mr Gold was a regular visitor to Rush Green and always a source of great support and encouragement to myself and the players. It was clear that he had a genuine and sincere love for the club and was a true supporter at heart. He took a great interest in the people working behind the scenes and was always keen to help in any way he could. He will be greatly missed.”

The club's vice-chairman Karren Brady also paid tribute, tweeting: “To a great man, a great friend for over 30 years and a complete gentleman – you will be missed. Rest in peace.”