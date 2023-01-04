The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been criticised by Nelson Mandela's granddaughter for using the South African civil rights icon’s words in their new Netflix documentary ‘Live to Lead’.

The couple’s latest offering for the streamer was released at the end of December, and in the promo the pair reveal it was “inspired” by Mandela, whom they quoted in the trailer for the show.

Revealing how the move has left her "deeply upset", Ndileka Mandela – head of the Thembekile Mandela Foundation - told The Australian: "Harry needs to be authentic and stick to his own story, what relevance does grandad’s life have with his?"

In the trailer for the documentary, which focuses on inspirational public figures such as Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Greta Thunberg, Prince Harry is heard saying: “This was inspired by Nelson Mandela... who once said what counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived.”

Meghan added: “It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.”

Ndileka fears the couple are drawing a comparison between her grandfather’s release from prison and their decision to leave Britain when they stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

She added: “Their marriage can never be compared to the celebration of grandad’s release... that’s chalk and cheese, there is no comparison.”

Ndileka went on to claim neither Harry nor Meghan ever really properly met Mandela.

She added: "I don’t believe he nor Meghan have ever properly met granddad, maybe when Harry was young at Buckingham Palace, but they are using his quotations in the documentary to draw in people and make millions without the Mandela family benefiting.

“I know the Nelson Mandela Foundation has supported the initiative but people have stolen grandfather’s quotes for years and have used his legacy because they know his name sells – Harry and Meghan are no different from them... I’ve made peace with people using granddad’s name but it’s still deeply upsetting and tedious every time it happens.”