Miley Cyrus is at the centre of speculation she has used her latest single to have a dig at ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

The 30-year-old sings on her ‘Flowers’ track: “I can love me better than you can, I can love me better, I can love me better babe, I can love me better, I can love me better ah.”

Fans have flooded the web with rumours it is a none-too-subtle swipe at actor Liam, 32, to whom she got engaged in May 2012 before their split a year later, followed by their marriage in December 2018 and a divorce finalised in January 2020.

Miley released a trailer for the song on New Year’s Eve, saying it would be released on January 13 – when Liam turns 33.

A promo video for the track on Instagram showed Miley stripping off a gold skirt to show off a black bikini or underwear in a grassy back garden.

She captioned the clip: “New year, new Miley!”

One of many fans convinced the track’s release date was proof it was a dig at Liam said it was “revenged” for their “messy” relationship.

Liam has moved on with actress Gabriella Brooks, 26, while Miley has been linked with ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ star Kaitlynn Carter, 34, as well as swimmer Cody Simpson, 25, and 24-year-old drummer Maxx Morando.

She also previously romanced Stella Maxwell, 32, Patrick Schwarzenegger, 29, actors Avan Jogia, 30, and Adam Sevani, 30, as well as singer Justin Gaston, 34, and 30-year-old Nick Jonas.

Miley last year admitted during a gig her divorce from Liam was a “f****** disaster”, and previously said the relationship was marred by “too much conflict”.