Jane Fonda "never thought" she would have returned to acting after she married Ted Turner.

The 85-year-old star assumed when she married CNN founder Ted Turner in 1991 that she had given her career up forever but returned to the screen after their divorce in 2001 and admitted that at the time she "would not have believed" she would be appearing in new movie '80 For Brady' alongside Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "I left for 15 years, when I married Ted Turner, and I did not think I was gonna come back, 'cause when I married him, I thought it'd be forever. But I came back, and frankly, if anybody told me that at 85, I'd be doing this kind of movie, I would have not believed them. So I feel very lucky."

The comments come shortly after the 'Grace and Frankie' star - who was previously married to Roger Vadim from 1965 until 19673 and activist Tom Hayden from 1973 until 1990 - announced her cancer is in remission after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma last September.

She said: "Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo. I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed

and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news.”

Prior to her remission announcement, Jane explained that death is a part of life and hoped to be an "example" to younger generations who may be afraid of getting older as she urged others to look after themselves.

She said: "Dying is part of life. I hope that I can be an example to young people so they won't be afraid of getting older.

"But you just have to take care of yourself, which I do even now. Even the days that I get chemo, I still do a workout. It's slow and not whatit used to be, but still, I'm moving and keeping strong."