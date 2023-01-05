Ellie Goulding has denied ever cheating on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan.

The 36-year-old singer was thought to have been in a relationship with fellow pop star Ed, 31, in 2013 but sparked rumours that she was dating ex-One Direction member Niall, 29, at the same time and took to the comments section of a TikTok video on Wednesday (04.01.23) to set things straight.

In the video, Ellie can be seen dancing to Harry Styles' hit song 'As It Was' and a follower wrote: "can't believe u cheated on ed with niall but slay fr"(sic)

Ellie responded: "False!!!! But also slay."

The 'Love Me Like You' songstress was spotted holding hands with Niall at the VMAs and at the time claimed to be in "many relationships."

She tweeted: "I love that holding hands with my friends means we're an item. In that case I am in many relationships. Lover not a hater. #whatthef--k."(sic)

Just a month after being spotted being intimate with Niall, Ed commented that people tend not to hold hands if they are "just friends" and claimed that there had initially been "something going on" between himself and Ellie.

He said: "I mean, normal people don't hold hands if they're just friends. It was going on [with Ellie]. And now it's not."

In 2015, it was reported that Ed's song 'Don't' was inspired by the supposed love triangle, but he later denied that was ever confirmed even though the "damage had been done" by the initial speculation.

He said: "I never let it slip. What happened was one of the newspapers in England just printed that it was confirmed when it never was. We got in touch, and they took the story down. But obviously the damage had already been done by that point because every other newspaper picked up on it. So I never actually confirmed it."