Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch attend couple's therapy sessions.

The pair, who tied the knot in 2011, have been attending regular sessions for their new podcast 'The Therapy Crouch' - on which they will invite listeners to share details about their relationships - and it has made them feel "great".

Speaking about couple's therapy, Abbey told HELLO! magazine: "It's been therapeutic for us in a way.

"When you're busy with the kids, having that couple of hours to sit down together and talk about our relationship and what's on our minds makes us feel great afterwards.

"Every couple has ups and downs ... but I feel luck to still be in love after so many years."

Earlier this week, it was revealed Abbey, 36, and Peter, 41, renewed their wedding vows in the Maldives on December 17th.

Abbey - who shares kids Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, Johnny, five, and three-year-old Jack, with Peter - said: "We started as a young couple together, and now here we are with our four kids walking us down the aisle.

"I feel like the luckiest person on earth.

"The Maldives is a magical place, so to renew our vows there was perfect. It still feels like a dream."

Former England footballer Peter added: "To share this beautiful occasion with the family we created after all these years was really special. They loved it.

"Abbey looked incredible, and even after 11 years, I still got butterflies when she walked down the aisle.

"It was a stunning island, but Ab stole the show - I’m a lucky man."

The pair's ceremony took place under an arch of white roses, which was also present at their 2011 wedding, which was at the Stapleford Park hotel in Leicestershire.

Abbey joked former Liverpool and Aston Villa star Peter has earned himself "brownie points for the next few years" following the romantic ceremony.