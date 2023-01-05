Ashley Olsen has reportedly secretly tied the knot with Louis Eisner.

According to New York Post's Page Six column, the 36-year-old fashion designer and the 33-year-old artist - who have been dating since 2017 - are said to have gotten married at a property in Bel Air, California on December 28.

A source told the outlet: “It went late with 50 people or so total.”

The pair are extremely private and have not spoken about their relationship.

Ashley sparked speculation she'd gotten engaged in 2019.

The former actress set tongues wagging when she was spotted wearing a diamond jewel on her ring finger while out and about in Los Angeles, California, with Louis.

The brunette beauty happily paraded the ring as she and Louis made their way to a screening of 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' followed by a romantic dinner.

Ashley and her twin sister Mary-Kate - who moved away from acting to launch the luxury fashion label The Row together in 2006 - are both highly private when it comes to their love lives and the latter previously admitted that she and her sibling avoid social media as much as possible.

Ashley explained: "We don't dive into that world [of social media]; we don't have Instagram or Facebook. So we've never been connected to our customers or our fans in that way. We've stayed quite sheltered."

Meanwhile, Dax Shepard recently revealed he used to date Ashley.

The 48-year-old comedian admitted that while they sound like a "pretty weird pairing", Ashley is "super funny and intelligent."

He said: "I dated Ashley Olsen and she's just the most wonderful person. She's fantastic. I would imagine on the surface that's a pretty weird pairing but [Ashley's] super funny, and sarcastic, and intelligent."

The Olsen twins shot to fame when they shared the role of Michelle Tanner on the sitcom 'Full House', and Dax admitted he "luckily" had never seen the show.

He said: "I luckily never saw that show. Because I probably wouldn't have been able to be attracted to Ashley if I knew her as a baby!"