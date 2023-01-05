Jack Black has hinted at a sequel to 'School of Rock'.

The 53-year-old actor has previously admitted a follow-up to the 2003 music comedy classic - in which he stars as the fraudulent substitute teacher and wannabe rock star Dewey Finn - wasn't likely.

However, there were whispers of a sequel last year, with Paramount said to be keen on another instalment.

Now, during a joint interview with his Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass, Jack alleged that he's considering both the 'School of Rock 2' and a sequel to the pair's 2006 cult musical flick, 'Tenacious D: The Pick of Destiny'.

Jack said on SiriusXM: "Yup. Both of them. Breaking news. We're thinking about doing both of those."

Kyle then quipped: "It's a hybrid – a school of D."

Back in 2012, Jack claimed 'School of Rock' director Richard Linklater had a different vision for a second movie to his, but he didn't rule out a sequel entirely.

He explained at the time: "I wouldn't want to do it without the original writer and director, and we never all got together and saw eye-to-eye on what the script would be.

"It was not meant to be, unfortunately. But never say never."

In 2021, Kevin Clark - who played Freddy 'Spazzy McGee' Jones in the film - was tragically killed in his hometown of Chicago, after a motorist collided with him while he was riding a bicycle.

Jack was left “heartbroken” and “devastated” by the loss.

Posting a picture of himself and Kevin in recent years alongside a still from the movie, he wrote: “Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community. (sic)”