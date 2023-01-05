Jeremy Renner reportedly suffered a collapsed chest and crushed torso in his snowplough accident.

The 'Hawkeye' actor is in a critical but stable condition in hospital after being run over by his own Snowcat machine while helping a family member free their stuck car on New Year's Day (01.01.23).

As reported by TMZ, the 911 emergency log - which includes notes from the call - states Jeremy was "moaning in the background of the call" and experienced heavy bleeding from his head, as well as other injuries.

It's said in the accident the star was "completely crushed" by the Snowcat and had "extreme difficulty" breathing.

The log also states the right side of his chest collapsed while his upper torso was crushed.

Although Jeremy stated he was "too messed up" to reply at length, he shared a brief update on Instagram as he thanked fans for their support.

Alongside a photo of his bruised face, he wrote: "Thank you all for your kind words. [Prayer emoji]. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

The 51-year-old actor's spokesperson has said he is "making positive progress", adding: "Jeremy is making positive progress and is awake, talking and in good spirits. He remains in ICU in critical but stable condition.

"He is overwhelmed by the showing of love and support. The family asks for your continued thoughts while he heals with his close loved ones."

Jeremy's accident happened near the actor’s home in Mount Rose-Ski Tahoe, Nevada, after it was hit by severe weather over the New Year.

He reportedly suffered blood loss after the plough ran over one of his legs, with a doctor neighbour said to have created a makeshift tourniquet as they waited for an emergency team.