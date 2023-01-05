Paulina Porizkova is "finally comfortable" in her own skin.

The 57-year-old model shared a topless selfie on Instagram this week as she reflected on the year ahead, and her relationship with her own body.

She wrote: "The New Year is yawning wide open. I'm greeting it bare. Because I have nothing to hide.

"I'm finally comfortable in my own skin. I don't need armor when I'm already armed with my experiences and the wisdom they've brought.

"All the really good stuff is crammed into this body and invisible on the outside. That doesn't mean it doesn't exist. It's what keeps me standing tall and proud - even when undressed."

The post on Wednesday (04.01.23) came just days after she shared a bare faced selfie and revealed herself "unretouched, unfiltered and with a slight hangover from a wonderful night with my closest friends and son".

She said: "2022 began with me being immersed in writing my book and in my past. It ended with the gratification of my book reaching you all, and your reactions to it.

"Sandwiched in between, there was a new life: travel, modeling work as an older woman, and making new friends wherever I went. A beautiful and perfect blend of the new and the old.

"In 2023, my hopes are to be able to let go of the past. To quit trying to live in it for comfort - even though it hurts and will keep hurting as long as I sit there.

"The unknown ahead is scary. So scary, that the pain of the past is preferable. This is what I want to conquer next. My fear of the unknown. To boldly go where I have never been before."