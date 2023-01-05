Sydney Sweeney is the new face of Armani's MY WAY fragrance campaign.

The 25-year-old actress - known for her roles as Cassie Howard in HBO drama 'Euphoria' - has teamed up with Armani Beauty for the new MY WAY Parfum, which is set to launch on January 30.

Sharing the news on her own Instagram account, she said: "Couldn't be more excited and proud to be the new face of @armanibeauty perfume MY WAY.

"I cant wait to share more from this campaign, it's truly been one of the most beautiful experiences filled with adventures and friends."

Giorgio Armani handpicked the 'White Lotus' star for the campaign, and hailed her "energy and fresh attitude".

He said in a press release: "I was immediately struck by Sydney's energy and fresh attitude, which show in her open, genuine smile.

"She has determination and talent and is one of the most versatile and magnetic young actors of the moment.

"All this makes her the perfect embodiment of the MY WAY spirit: a free and profound idea of femininity."

Sydney - who was already working with Giorgio Armani makeup - added of her expanded role: "This brand values inner beauty and provides high-quality products to bring out everyone's most authentic selves.

"MY WAY is a fresh fragrance that perfectly encapsulates so much of myself that I can share with others."