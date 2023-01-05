Winston Duke had "no idea" he was considered "plus sized" until he made his modelling debut.

The 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' actor - who made walked in Rihanna's famous Savage X Fenty runway show - admitted while he hasn't received further offers in the modelling world, he has had to get used to the way people are talking about his figure.

Appearing on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', he said: "No [there haven't been more offers], but I've now been crowned the face of the plus-sized modelling movement.

"I had no idea, apparently I'm plus sized.

"So I've been running around telling people to watch how they talk to me because I'm the ambassador for plus-size modelling now. Unofficial ambassador."

The 38-year-old star also recalled the reaction to his recent Esquire cover, with lots of people saying they were "so glad" to see it.

He laughed: "There were all the tweets saying, 'We're so glad' — I was like, the cover for Esquire magazine recently — and they're like, 'It's so good to see a plus-sized man be dressed really well.

"And I'm like, 'I'm plus-sized?' So I've just been going with it. I'm a plus-sized guy. I'll take it!"

Meanwhile, back in November he recalled an awkward fashion mishap when he first met late co-star Chadwick Boseman on the set of 'Black Panther' and they were asked to "wrestle around" together.

He said: "I'm like, 'Okay, all right. If that's gonna get me this job, I'm gonna wrestle.'

"I got in there, and I, like, crouched down and the first thing that happened was my pants split open.

"I tell you, I have the best things happen to me. I tell you, God has a sense of humor, that is the one thing I can confirm, and I'm like — I'm one of his favourites."