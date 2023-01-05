Julia Fox says Kanye West would have liked her to have been his dominatrix.

The 32-year-old model and actress made the admission when asked about her romance with the 45-year-old rapper - who she dated in the wake of the end of his marriage to Kim Kardashian - but she claimed they weren't together long enough for the 'Stronger' hitmaker to even know her full name, let alone her previous career.

Julia told a viewer of Wednesday’s (04.01.23) episode of ‘Watch What Happens Live’ on Bravo she had no famous clients when she worked as a dominatrix.

When host Andy Cohen, 54, said: “I don’t believe you – were you like Kanye’s dominatrix?”, Julia replied: “I think he would have liked that, but it just never got there.”

The ‘Uncut Gems’ actress added: “Like we were literally together for like a minute. Like, I don’t think he even knows my full name or anything.

“I have not talked to Kanye in almost a year and I have been in the same room as Kim but we’ve never spoken about anything.

“It was a very big room so I was here and she was here.”

Julia stressed she only dated Kanye for “like a month”, and said her best celebrity date didn’t involve the rapper.

She said about going out with a famous face she refused to name: “I flew on a private jet, cuddled on the jet, landed, got some Chanel bags – it was just great.”

Julia said in November she only dated Kanye to keep him away from Kim amid the couple’s divorce.

She made the statement in a TikTok video after she was accused of dating “a famously violent misogynist and anti-Semite” in the wake of Kanye’s rants against the Jewish community, which have seen his contracts with some of the world’s biggest fashion brands pulled.

She said: “I had this thought, and I was like, ‘Oh my God. Maybe I can get him off of Kim’s case’.

“Like, ‘Maybe I can distract him, like, just get him to like me’. And I knew if anyone can do it, it’s me, because when I set my mind to something, I do it.”

The model was in a relationship with Kanye from January to February, and insisted she had not responded to the rapper’s initial romantic advances.

She said: “He was texting me. I wasn’t really answering. I was like, ‘I don’t really want to hook up with a celebrity again’.

“Like, nothing ever comes of it. … they’re kinda boring, like, they’re not what you think they’re going to be like.”

Julia admitted their relationship started as “really beautiful” as she and Kanye would only talk about “clothes and weird ideas and plans for the future and our hopes and dreams for childhood and education”.

But she decided she was “out” when he “started tweeting” – first at Kim’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson and then aiming hatred at Jews.

Julia added: “I had already been like, ‘Dude, I’m not gonna stick around for this s***’.

She also said she “realised pretty quickly” that he “wasn’t gonna take (any) help”.