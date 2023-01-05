'Gran Turismo 7' will support Sony's new PlayStation VR2 headset upon its launch.

It joins 'Horizon Call of the Mountain' as the first-party titles coming to the headset on February 22.

'Beat Saber' is also coming to VR2 at an undisclosed date.

President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment Jim Ryan announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that “more than 30 games” will be part of the big launch.

Meanwhile, 'Gran Turismo 7' director Kazunori Yamauchi recently addressed talks of the game coming to the PC.

He admitted it's not "a very easy subject" because the game was made for the PS4 and PS5, and it will be hard to make it playable on other formats.

When quizzed on whether there should be a PC port for the Polyphony Digital title, he replied: "Yes, I do think so."

Of the challenges to achieve that, he told GTPlanet: "Gran Turismo is a very finely tuned title.

"There are not many platforms which could run the game in 4K/60p natively, so one way we make that possible is to narrow down the platform. It’s not a very easy subject, but of course, we are looking into it and considering it."

Meanwhile, David Harbour recently promised a "visceral" 'Gran Turismo' movie.

The 'Stranger Things' actor has been cast in the film that is based on the racing video game series of the same name and is delighted to be working with director Neill Blomkamp on the project.

He said: "Neill is so cool and such a good director that it's really been a joy to work on this movie, and this movie's going to be... Talk about not what you expect, with him at the helm there's a visceralness to this movie, to this video game world that is so cool. I can't wait for you to see this movie."

The star also shared his excitement at the prospect of being involved in a film about car racing.

He said: "Yeah. Sim racing, man, who knew? Those guys are incredible."

The new movie will feature rising star Archie Madekwe, Orlando Bloom and Spice Girl Geri Horner in the cast.

It is based on a true story and follows a 'Gran Turismo' player whose gaming abilities won him a series of Nissan competitions to become a professional racing driver.

Madekwe will play the teenage driver while Harbour stars as the retired racer who teaches him to drive. Horner will feature as the driver's mother.

Bloom will star as a marketing executive who is selling the sport of motor racing.

The movie is scheduled for release in August 2023.

In a statement, Asad Qizilbash of PlayStation Productions said: "As one of PlayStation’s longest-standing and most beloved franchises, it’s great to be partnering with Columbia Pictures again to bring 'Gran Turismo' to life in an exciting way.

"We can’t wait for audiences to see Neill’s vision of this inspiring true story of gamer turned professional race car driver."