'Batgirl' directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah would be willing to work with Warner Bros. again.

The pair helmed the unreleased DC superhero movie that was scrapped by the studio last summer due to a shift in filmmaking approach but have admitted that would be open to working with Warner Bros. again as they have a passion for superhero films.

El Arbi told Variety: "We're fans of DC, and if we get the chance in the future to do something in that universe, we're never gonna say no. I mean, of course, our only condition is that the movie needs to come out."

The movie had been due to star Leslie Grace as the titular superhero and fellow cast member Brendan Fraser – who would have portrayed the pyromaniac villain Firefly – described the cancellation as "tragic".

The 54-year-old actor said: "It's tragic. It doesn't engender trust among filmmakers and the studio. Leslie Grace was fantastic. She's a dynamo, just a spot-on performer."

'The Whale' star spent months filming for the movie in Glasgow and explained how production had been both "real and exciting" as it had differed from a typical superhero blockbuster.

Brendan said: "Everything that we shot was real and exciting and just the antithesis of doing a straightforward digital all green screen thing. They ran firetrucks around downtown Glasgow at 3 in the morning and they had flamethrowers.

"It was a big-budget movie, but one that was just stripped down to the essentials."

Fraser praised the directors for the work they had done on the project even though he has not seen a rough cut of the unreleased movie.

He said: "I don't eat half-baked cake. Everything that Adil and Bilall shot felt real and exciting."