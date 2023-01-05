Sony has shifted more than 30 million PlayStation 5 consoles worldwide.

The next-generation console launched in November 2020, and despite facing a global supply issues and price hikes amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a cost-of-living crisis, a further five million consoles were sold since the last figures were released in October.

And President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment Jim Ryan has declared the global shortage over.

He said: "Everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally, starting from this point forward."

It comes after two years of shortages.

Sony recently upped the price tag of their PS5 in a number of territories - not including the US - due to “high global inflation rates".

A blog post read: "The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are no doubt experiencing. We’re seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries. Based on these challenging economic conditions, SIE has made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price (RRP) of PlayStation 5 in select markets across Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), as well as Canada. There will be no price increase in the United States."