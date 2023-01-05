WWE is bringing 'Money In The Bank' to the UK in 2023.

The wrestling giant made the huge announcement on Thursday (05.01.23) with the iconic event - one of the company's 'Big 5' shows alongside 'Royal Rumble', 'WrestleMania', 'SummerSlam' and 'Survivor Series' - coming to The O2 arena in London on July 1.

In a statement, Dan Ventrelle, EVP, Talent at WWE, said: "The O2 is one of the world’s premier venues and the perfect home for Money In The Bank. We are excited to bring one of our 'Big 5' events to the UK and look forward to welcoming the WWE Universe to London on July 1."

Christian D’Acuña, Senior Programming Director at The O2, added: "We are honoured to be hosting the first ever Money In The Bank event taking place in the UK here at The O2.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming back WWE fans to The O2 this summer for an unforgettable night with some of WWE’s biggest Superstars."

The event's titular ladder matches - one for the women and one for the men – features top stars battling to climb the ladder and unhook the coveted Money In The Bank briefcase which contains a contract for a title bout at a time and place of their choosing anytime within the next year.

Meanwhile, WWE has promised more information on the event "will be announced in the coming weeks" as the company brings a premium live event to London for the first time in over two decades.

The huge show follows on from the success of 'Clash At The Castle', which was held at Cardiff's Principality stadium in September 2022 and marked the company's first major stadium show in the UK since 'SummerSlam' 1992.

The Cardiff show smashed records including becoming the most watched international premium live event in history, largest European gate in WWE history, and the best-selling merchandise for a non-WrestleMania event.

To learn more about registering for general ticket presale opportunities please visit: https://www.wwe.com/mitb2023-presale-registration.

Official WWE 'Money In The Bank' Priority Passes are available now through On Location at https://onlocationexp.com/wwe/money-in-the-bank-tickets, or by calling +1-855-346-7388