Meta has been fined £346 million for mishandling data in the European Union.

The Mark Zuckerberg-founded tech giant faced the whopping fine after they violated Ireland’s Data Protection Commission guidelines on requesting to use people’s data, deeming the parent company of Instagram and Facebook’s method as illegal.

According to the DPC - the body responsible for monitoring Meta who have their European headquarters registered in Ireland - they have three months to reform how they acquire and deploy user data for their targeted ads.

A spokesperson for Meta said they were “disappointed” and will appeal the fine, emphasising the ruling does not stop personalised ads appearing on the site.

The DPC ruled that Facebook and Instagram can not “force consent: by telling users they have to deal with their rules or leave the platform.

Privacy campaigners have welcomed the ruling, labelling it a milestone as Meta will now have to give people a say in how their data is used online. It also believed the decision could force Meta to alter how it offers services as a huge chunk of their revenue - $118 billion in total - comes via ads.

Max Schrems - who issued the complaints for two users based in Austria and Belgium that kicked off the DPC investigation - labelled it “a huge blow”.

He said: "This is a huge blow to Meta's profits in the EU. People now need to be asked if they want their data to be used for ads or not.

"They must have a 'yes or no' option and can change their mind at any time".

In November, the DPC issued Meta with a $228 million fine for a data breach that saw millions of Facebook users shared online.

According to the Irish Times, Meta has budgeted £1.7 billion to pay for any possible EU fines.