Robbie Williams is building a hotel in Dubai to host his gigs.

The ‘Angels’ singer, 48, said the construction has come about because he doesn’t want to return to Las Vegas to put on shows and is part of him “dreaming big”.

Speaking on the 'Robbie Williams Rewind' podcast, he said: “I don’t think I will be going back to Vegas. But I am currently building my own hotel, so I can do my own gigs in my own hotel.

“But I am taking the opportunity to dream even bigger. I have achieved everything I have achieved without even dreaming big. I have an accessibility to people because of my name and if I have a good idea they will back me.

“So I’m really excited about that and there are loads of things that are taking my fancy now, to see if I can pull off something remarkable – and the hotel idea is one of them.

“It is a remarkable thing to pull off and I will be proud of it when it happens.”

Robbie is also working on a new album, Netflix docuseries and his biopic.

He revealed his hotel project after his wife Ayda Field hit out about how the former Take That star - with whom she has Teddy, 10, Charlie, eight, Coco, four, and three-year-old Beau - is never asked if he feels guilty about leaving his children to pursue his career but she and other women are always under scrutiny.

She said on her ‘Postcards from the Edge’ podcast: “It’s interesting, it’s the same voice that goes in my head – you used the word ‘selfish’, that mummy has to be ‘selfish’ to do her work.

“It’s interesting, like I see Rob going off to do his work, and I don’t think he ever thinks of it as being selfish.

“And it’s interesting as women – and I don’t know if that’s because of what we’ve inherited culturally from our mothers and their mothers, and society, and what’s expected of us – how we do feel guilty when we pursue something that’s ours.

“Or it feels like it’s at the behest of our children, or that it’s wrong to want those things because it’s selfish – that judgment we put in place.

“It’s that thing where you judge yourself and you do find it selfish sometimes and that voice that you have to fight. Whereas I look at Rob, and I imagine many men, and they don’t feel like it’s selfish.

“Why do we do that? Why does it become selfish all of a sudden?

“I’ve been there at his interviews and I’ve never heard anyone say (to Robbie), ‘Do you feel guilty being away from the kids?’ or, ‘Who’s looking after the kids while you’re on the road?’”