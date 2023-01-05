Cardi B has unleashed a sweary attack on “anyone responsible” for rocketing inflation.

The 30-year-old rapper, worth around $40 million, says she has been left raging over soaring grocery prices and claimed even the wealthy needed to budget to avoid going bust.

Her rant has been reported as an attack on US President Joe Biden, and even though she did not directly name the 80-year-old in her diatribe, she calls on any authorities involved in the global credit crunch to immediately stop ever-rising food prices.

She said in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday (04.01.23): “When I go to the f***** supermarket... I’m seeing that everything tripled up – that like lettuce was like $2 a couple of months ago and now it’s like f****** $7.

“And I have a big platform, so I do want anybody that is responsible for these f****** prices to put that s*** the f*** down.

“Of course I’m going to say something. The f****. Because if I think that s*** is crazy, I can only imagine what middle class people or people in the hood is m***** f***** thinking, so yes I’m going to say something.”

When Cardi was targeted by Twitter users who said a multi-millionaire with a taste for designer handbags had no right to complain, she responded: “Let me tell you something, when I be complaining about food and all y’all m***** f***** be like ‘ain’t you rich why you complaining about lettuce? Why you complaining about this?’

“That just goes to show me when you become successful – when you have money – you’re going to f***** go broke soon because y’all not budgeting.

“I got a summary of the money that is being spent in my home every week, so when I’m starting to see that like groceries is like tripling up, it’s like ‘ay yo, what the f*** is going on.’ I want to see for myself what the f*** s*** is being spent on.”

Cardi lives in a $5.8 million 22,000 sq ft mansion in Georgia with her husband Offset, 31, with whom she shares two children, 16-month-old Wave Set, and Kulture, four.

In September she raged about the state of the housing market: “There's no m************ inventory when it comes to homes. Nobody’s gonna try to sell their f****** homes.

“I was looking at some areas. The way that the prices soar up... like how are people surviving? I want to know.

“My family and my friends, they’re so grateful to have me, but it’s just like, what happens to people who don’t have a me?”