Prince Harry turned to a woman who "claimed to have 'powers'" in an effort to reconnect with his late mother.

Princess Diana died in a car accident in Paris in August 1997, aged 36, and Harry has now revealed that he actually turned to the unnamed woman as he struggled to come to terms with Diana's death.

In an extract from his new memoir 'Spare' - which has been seen by the Guardian newspaper - Harry recalled being told: "You’re living the life she couldn’t. You’re living the life she wanted for you."

In the book, Harry doesn't refer to the woman as a psychic or a medium. But he recalled turning to the woman after she was recommended to him by trusted friends.

He shared: "The minute we sat down together, I felt an energy around her."

During their meeting, she told Harry: "Your mother is with you."

The prince then replied: "I know. I’ve felt that of late."

Harry vividly remembers his his neck becoming warm and his eyes watering during their conversation.

The 38-year-old prince also recalled being told that his mother knew he was "looking for clarity" and that she "feels your confusion".

Meanwhile, Harry recently revealed that he was determined that his wife wouldn't suffer the same fate as Diana.

The prince also explained in his recent Netflix documentary series that he's tried to protect his relationship with the Duchess of Sussex.

Harry - who now lives in California with his wife and their children - said: "I knew that the only way that this could possibly work was by keeping it quiet for as long as possible."

Harry also admitted that he can see strong similarities between his wife and his late mother.

The prince - who has Archie, three, and Lilibet, 19 months, with the duchess - reflected: "So much of what Meghan is, and how she is, is so similar to my mum. She has this same passion, she has this same empathy, she has this same confidence ... she has this warmth about her."