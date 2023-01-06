Bam Margera was "pronounced dead" last month after suffering four seizures.

The former 'Jackass' star was admitted to hospital after he was struck down with coronavirus, and during one seizure he bit his tongue so hard it "was nearly falling off", and he later drank some infected blood which gave him pneumonia.

He said: "I basically was pronounced dead on Elvis' birthday, December 8th. I did not know that I had gnarly COVID. My body was shutting down, and I went into four seizures, each one lasting 10 to 20 minutes, and on the fourth one, I bit my tongue so hard, it was nearly falling off.

"It got so swollen and puffy, it wouldn't fit in my mouth, and I was drinking the infected blood, which gave me pneumonia as well, so when the shaman took me to the hospital, I went into my fifth seizure, and I couldn't breathe without a tube down my throat."

Bam didn't know he had been in hospital for nearly a week, thinking he had been there for just "a couple of hours" after he "blacked out".

Speaking on his former 'Jackass' co-star Steve-O's 'Wild Ride!' podcast, he added: "I woke up five days later thinking I was there for a couple of hours.

"They're like, 'Dude you've been here for nearly a week. We tried to take the tube out, and you weren't breathing on your own.' "

The 43-year-old professional skateboarder was released from hospital in San Diego last month, and he thanked fans for their "love and support".

He wrote: "I’m out! Thank you to my friends, family and you for the love, support and prayers [praying hands emoji] [purple heart emoji]. (sic)"

Just days earlier, Bam's family revealed he was on "the road to recovery".

The family of the former ‘Viva La Bam’ star wrote on the social media platform: "Bam was recently hospitalized. Fortunately, he is now testing negative for Covid and receiving care for pneumonia.

"Bam is on the road to recovery. We ask and thank you for your positive prayers.(sic)"