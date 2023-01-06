The most highly-anticipated games due for release in January 2023 have been revealed.

A study by Top10Casinos has analysed Google search trend data to uncover which games most people are looking forward to playing this month and the countdown has been topped by Monster Hunter Rise and Dead Space.

The Dead Space remake topped the list coming 15 years after the original game which focused on a battle with the undead in space. The new version which revives the franchise is due for release on January 27 for Xbox Series X, PC and PlayStation 5.

It was followed in second place by Monster Hunter Rise which was previously a Nintendo Switch exclusive but is now coming to PlayStation and Xbox. It focuses on a hunter battling to slay powerful other-worldly monsters using a variety of weapons and tools.

The new re-released version of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot - the latest in the Dragon Ball franchise - took third place while in fourth was new game Forspoken from Square Enix - the company behind Final Fantasy.

Forspoken is described as an open world action role-playing game and it's set to launch January 24 for PC and PlayStation 5 .

Fifth place went to One Piece Odyssey which is launching on January 13 for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC while the Persona 4 Golden re-release came in sixth place.

The rest of the top 10 is made up by Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, Fire Emblem Engage, Fears to Fathom and Colossal Cave.