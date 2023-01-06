Jason Clarke is to star in 'The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial'.

The 53-year-old star has been cast with Kiefer Sutherland in the modern retelling of the 1951 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Herman Wouk.

The plot will follow the United States Navy while on trial for mutiny and the movie is being directed by William Friedkin.

Jason will portray the character of Lieutenant Barney Greenwald, a defence attorney who begrudgingly represents Stephen Maryk (Jake Lacy) even though he believes him to be guilty of mutiny charges.

Greenwald's blunt approach and lack of enthusiasm leaves his client frustrated but the attorney performs to the best of his ability and is able to see through the nonsense to uncover the truth about the mutiny aboard the USS Caine.

The story highlights the struggles between truth and power, youth and establishment, and right and wrong.

Meanwhile, Jason previously revealed that he likes to watch other movies on set to get him in the "mood" for acting.

Asked what he always has while filming, the 'White House Down' star said: "An iPad. I like to watch movies, just to get me in the mood. I think it's a good thing to go back and reference. It could be the same type of movie that you're making, or it could be something completely different, just to remind you of great actors and great work, to keep you inspired."

Jason confessed that he feels "lost" while making a film if he cannot give the director what they want.

He said: "My darkest moments are when I can't seem to get what I want to give to the director. Those are the ones, where you're turning yourself inside-out.

"I remember on Chappaquiddick ['The Senator'], there was one day where John [Curran, the director] just didn't have what he wanted there. I was willing to do anything but I still couldn't process it. You feel f****** lost."