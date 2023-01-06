Lily James swears by "shoving" her face in a bucket of ice before every red carpet appearance.

The 'Yesterday' star - who is the new face of Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter - has revealed her secret to flawless tightened skin is splashing the skin with freezing cold water.

In a clip released by Charlotte Tilbury to mark the campaign, she spilled: Shove your face in a bucket of ice or a sink full of ice water and it just sort of tightens everything."

Lily added that she then “obviously just slathers on the Magic Cream."

The 33-year-old actress follows in the footsteps of Kate Moss, Salma Hayek and Amal Clooney by starring in a Charlotte Tilbury campaign.

Supermodel Kate was the face of Charlotte Tilbury's Studio 54-inspired holiday collection.

And she recently admitted she always takes eyelash curlers to parties.

The 48-year-old beauty has been known for her hard-partying ways over the years and though she's sober these days, she still keeps the same beauty essentials in her bag so she can look as fresh when she leaves an event as she did when she arrived.

She said: "I always have Charlotte [Tilbury]’s Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pillow Talk and Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer in my bag—plus an eyelash curler—so you can always leave the party looking as fresh as when you arrived!"