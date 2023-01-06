Khloe Kardashian says clip-on bangs "changed the shape of my face".

The Good American co-founder took to Instagram to show off a series of snaps from her Sorbet magazine shoot and loves how the hair accessory transformed her face.

She captioned the post: "Fun fact: I wore clip on bangs for this shoot. It was fun to give a different look and not be committed.

"I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs even though they changed the shape of my face. Would you ever get bangs?"

The flawless shoot comes after the 'Kardashians' star recently proved that the Kardashians don't always look picture-perfect.

Khloe almost missed her and Kris Jenner's acceptance speech for Best Reality TV Show at the People's Choice Awards last month because she was busy trying to "fix my hair".

Kris said on stage at The Barker Hangar: "Khloe was sitting next to me one second ago.

"Oh, here she comes! Khloe, Khloe, Khloe!"

After dashing up on stage, Khloe, 38, said: "I am out of breath.

"I was trying to fix my hair."

The mother-of-two later took to her Instagram Story to explain her hair issues and admitted it was "champagne f****** problems".

She then thanked fans of the family's Hulu show: "Thank you guys so much.

"I am so honoured and happy to be here and just that we are able to live our lives in front of the TV and that you guys want to watch it."

Meanwhile, Kris, 67, confirmed work on season three of the programme had already begun.

She added: "We definitely have one of the best jobs in the world and I get to work with my family. It is because of the fans that we're here tonight. You guys always make us feel at home no matter where we end up and wherever we land. We are working on season three right now and it couldn't be better."