Knockout City has added two more Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles characters to the game.

The series got a Heroes In A Half Shell makeover for season seven with the introduction of turtles Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo as playable characters for a release back in August 2022 but now fans are going to get a chance to play as Bebop and Rocksteady.

Shredder's henchmen are joining the game for season eight along with an AI-controlled army of Foot Soldiers which will be launched at a TMNT Villains event from January 10.

Gamers will be able to play as Bebop and Rocksteady through the purchase of Knockout City's TMNT Villains Bundle which is similar to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Bundle which is already available.

Knockout City is available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X as well as Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5 and PC.

It comes after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles recently made another video game return in 'Shredder's Revenge'. The upcoming side scrolling beat-em-up title - inspired by retro game 'TMNT: Turtles In Time' - came to PC and consoles in June 2022.

It was a collaboration between developer Tribute Games - the team behind 'Flinthook' and 'Mercenary Kings' - and 'Street of Rage 4' publisher Dotemu.

'TMNT' also previously appeared on consoles with 'TMNT: Mutants in Manhattan' back in 2016, which was was developed by PlatinumGames and published by Activision.