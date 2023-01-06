Tom Parker’s widow is devoured by “guilt” over not being able to “save” the late singer.

Grief-torn Kelsey Parker, 32, made the admission on the final episode of her ‘Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom’ show, following Tom’s death in March last year aged 33 after he lost his brain cancer fight.

Kelsey, who had daughter Aurelia, three, and Bodhi, two, with The Wanted performer, said on the final episode of the ITV series, shown on Thursday (05.01.23): “There’s still this guilt element, which I don’t think will go away over night.

“It will take years and years to get over, the guilt that I wasn’t able to save him. But I know deep down in my heart that I did everything I could.”

Kelsey made the remarks at a therapy session in which she reflected on going on with life without her husband, whose battle with stage four glioblastoma brain cancer last a year-and-a-half before his death.

When Kelsey’s therapist asked her to talk about her hopes for the future, she replied she needs to find herself again as Tom’s death left her feeling “completely lost” and said she is on a “massive journey” to find out “who is this person without Tom”.

Kelsey said after her counselling session: “It’s nice talking about the future but the future is hard for me.

“Right now I want to get rid of the pain and feel happiness, but I know happiness is something I might not get now.

“This is hard, this thing that I’m living with is never ending, it’s a never ending grief. Grief is just a strange, strange thing… grief will always be there... you learn to grow around your grief.”

Kelsey admitted in December Christmas with her children was a struggle without Tom, and said on Instagram: “Merry Christmas everyone. Thank you to everyone who has commented and sent messages this year. I do read them all and having so much support really means the world.

“If you‘re missing someone today remember there's no right or wrong way to be feeling. Do what’s right for you and be kind to yourself.”