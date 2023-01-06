Sony bosses have reported secured a patent for an innovative new smart clothing line for gamers.

According to Gamerant.com, the newly-published patent shows the high-tech outfits which are in development will allow wearers to update the designs whenever they want with flexible displays sewn into the fabric and to provide a huge variety of customisation options.

The garments can be updated wirelessly through the use of an app and the publication reports gamers will be able to unlock new designs through their PlayStations or purchase them digitally.

The clothing line will also reportedly feature feature detachable parts such as collars, cuffs, and hoods and the garments can be updated with different designs accordingly.

News of Sony's latest project comes after the company announced plans to launch a new accessibility controller, Project Leonardo, for the PS5. The hardware is “designed to remove barriers to gaming and help players with disabilities play more easily, more comfortably and for longer periods." A PlayStation blog post continued: “Accessibility is an important topic to us at PlayStation, and we want to continue raising the bar to enable every gamer to experience the joy of play. “Whether it’s the robust accessibility options in PlayStation Studios games like Santa Monica Studio‘s 'God Of War Ragnarök' or Naughty Dog’s 'The Last Of Us Part I', or the wide array of features in our PS4 and PS5 console UI, we’re passionate about reducing barriers to play for every gamer.”

A release date for the controller has yet to be revealed.