Samsung has reported a dip in profits.

The planet’s largest manufacturer of memory chips, mobiles and tellys have predicted their final quarter profit of 2022 has fallen by 69 per cent - to £2.8 billion - amid a reduction in demand and increase in raw materials.

The trend is widespread in the industry and the fall sees record lows for the South Korean-based tech giant, who last saw quarterly profits this low in 2014.

In a statement, Samsung - who is due to publish the complete financial statement on 31 January - said: "For the memory business, the decline in fourth-quarter demand was greater than expected as customers adjusted inventories in their effort to further tighten finances.

"Smartphone sales and revenue decreased due to weak demand resulting from prolonged macro issues."

Other tech companies such as Meta, Amazon, Twitter have also reported financial losses due to the changing economic situation. On Thursday (05.01.22), the Jeff Bezos-founded e-retailer revealed plans to lay off 18,000 people and as did Meta, who said they would get rid of 13 per cent of its staff.

Meta’s founder Mark Zuckerberg labelled the job cuts as part of "the most difficult changes we've made in Meta's history".

In addition, following Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, he let go roughly half of its staff in October.