Prince Harry was confronted by a talking bin when a mushroom trip turned sour.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, said in his memoir ‘Spare’ – in which he also admits to having taken cocaine – he and his friend took chocolate shrooms washed down with tequila at a party before he started to hallucinate.

He said: “Beside the toilet was a round silver bin, the kind with a foot pedal to open the lid. I stared at the bin. It stared back. Then it became... a head.

“I stepped on the pedal and the head opened its mouth. A huge open grin.

“I laughed, turned away, took a p***. Now the loo became a head too.

“The bowl was its gaping maw, the hinges of the seat were its piercing silver eyes. It said, ‘Aaah’.”

Harry – dubbed the ‘Party Prince’ before he settled down with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, admits in the book he took coke a “few” times when he was aged 17 after being “offered a line” during a hunting weekend.

But he claimed he didn’t find it “very fun”.

The prince also claims in the memoir, released early in Spain before its official 10 January publication date, he was once dragged into an office and questioned by a member of the Royal Household staff over the potential use of illegal drugs.

He said he was interrogated during the Queen’s Golden Jubilee of 2002 after a journalist asked Buckingham Palace about his drug-taking habits.

Harry also confesses in the book to smoking cannabis, saying he did coke partly to be different and because he was a “17-year-old willing to try almost anything that would upset the established order”.

A translation of the Spanish edition of ‘Spare’ obtained by Mail Online – which is also full of stories of Harry’s alleged fights with his older brother Prince William – said the class-A drug didn’t make him “feel particularly happy”, but said it did make him feel “different”.