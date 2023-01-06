Khloe Kardashian has denied using drugs to lose weight.

The 38-year-old reality star shared images from her Sorbet cover shoot on Instagram but many of her followers used the comments section to accuse her of using the diabetes medication Ozempic to lose weight until one user labeled the allegations "disturbing", to which Khloe responded with a clapping hands emoji.

Khloe replied: "Let’s not discredit my years of working out. I get up 5 days a week at 6am to train. Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year still means mean people."(sic)

Last year, Khloe's elder sister and 'The Kardashians' co-star Kim, 42, went on a crash diet to lose a reported 16 pounds in three weeks in order to fit into a dress once worn by late Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe to attend the Met Gala and following the event, comedian Heather McDonald noted that a lot of celebrities have turned to the drug for weight loss in recent years, naming the Kardashian family specifically.

She said: "I am not at all endorsing this, but people are talking about. A lot of people are wondering, ‘What are the Kardashians using where they had such rapid weight loss and dropped it so quick and their bodies completely transformed?’ A lot of people were talking about this and it’s called Ozempic."

Khloe's comments come just a day after she wore fake bangs for a photoshoot and pointed out how the hairpiece had "changed the shape of her face" but slammed follower comments that she had undergone plastic surgery.

She wrote: "Fun fact: I wore clip on bangs for this shoot. It was fun to give a different look and not be committed. I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs even though they changed

the shape of my face. Would you ever get bangs?

"I openly talk about my nose job and anyone who ‘looks up’ to me must know I’ve lost over 60 pounds over the years. So recently the only change is the bangs. I didn’t know I had to do a running list.. Either way, attacking someone is sad in my opinion. Unprovoked is the saddest part. If you are offended or don’t like what you see, you simply don’t have to say anything. I hope you have a great first week of the new year. Thanks for making mine so jolly!"