Romeo Beckham has joined Brentford's B team on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old star - who is the son of former England player and Spice Girls legend Victoria Beckham - trained with the Premier League side at the end of the last MLS season in Miami and is now "very happy" to have joined Brentford F.C as he follows in his father's footsteps.

He said: "I'm very proud and very happy to be here. It was a fun season (in the USA) and there were a lot of ups and downs but I'm excited to come here and see what I can do. I came here at the start to keep fit during the off season. The chance then came to come on loan here and I've never been so excited.

"They've (midfielder Neil MacFarlane and assistant coach Sam Saunders) helped me massively over the last couple of months and I'm excited to see what else they can help me with to really progress in football. If you look at Brentford as a club, it's very positive and it's a club that is on the rise very quickly. I'm very grateful to be here."

Meanwhile, Neil added that he and the team have been so far "thrilled" with the progress of the budding sports star - who is currently dating model Mia Regan - and praised the way he conducts himself both on and off the pitch.

He said: "We've been absolutely delighted with Romeo since he arrived with us. He came to us from Inter Miami with the aim of working with us during their close season. Romeo has applied himself unbelievably well, he's really bought into the culture and the group which he has become a big part of. I love his standards and the way he conducts himself on and off the pitch. He's been able to get fitter and fitter during his time with us and it leaves him in a good place to now step forward having joined us on loan