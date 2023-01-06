Stephanie Beacham was confronted by a hammer-wielding burglar in her home.

The 75-year-old actress - who is known for starring as Sable Colby on 'Dynasty' and has also appeared on 'Coronation Street' sporadically since 2009 - was at her £750,000 home in West London, when she is said to have come face-to-face with an intruder bearing the weighted tool, and David Wilson, 56, has now been charged with aggravated burglary and robbery, according to The Sun newspaper.

The defendant denies the charges made against him but the case alleges that "at the time of the commission of the burglary" he had "a weapon of offence, namely a hammer" and is thought to have stolen jewellery, keys, a cheque book and a purse as well as a mobile phone.

At a court hearing on December 21, Wilson pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary and robbery as the case was set for a three-day trial starting on February 8, with Judge Nicholas Rimmer remanding him in custody until then.

Prosecutor Gregor McKinley said: "The case involves allegations against someone who is now an elderly victim. The Crown is pleased the case could come on in February, especially given the age and vulnerability of the victim."

