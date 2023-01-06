Melissa Joan Hart is to celebrate Christmas in June.

The 46-year-old actress - who is best known for playing the title role on the classic 1990s sitcom 'Sabrina, the Teenage Witch' is joining of a number of famous faces including the likes of Andrew Walker, Paul Campbell, Brennan Elliott, Jen Lilley, Taylor Cole and Cameron Mathison gearing up to front Christmas Con in Kansas City, to be held in the summer of this year.

In a statement, convention founders Christina Figliolia and Liliana Kligman said: "We have constantly been asked to bring Christmas Con to the Midwest and what better place to host a Christmas convention than the birthplace of Hallmark, Kansas City. All of us are truly excited to come share the Christmas spirit this June."

The former 'Clarissa Explains It All' star will sign autographs and pose for photographs with fans at the unseasonably festive event over the summer, which is to take place on the weekend of June 9 - 1 and will be hosted by 'Mean Girls' star Jonathan Bennett.

The news comes just weeks after Melissa - who is married to rock star Mark Wilkerson and has Mason, 16, Braydon, 14, and nine-year-old Tucker with him - explained how she manages to incorporate her faith into the Christmas season.

She said: "We obviously always put our Nativity out as well as our tree and everything else … we do Advent, and we go to Christmas Mass on Christmas. We always make sure we remember the reason for the season … try to find places to inspire joy and hope … all the things that the season is supposed to represent by doing service work, going to local food banks, donating gifts to kids in need."

https://www.thats4entertainment.com/christmasconks