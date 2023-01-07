Louis Tomlinson has split from his on/off girlfriend Eleanor Calder.

The 31-year-old singer and influencer Eleanor reportedly called time on their relationship before Christmas as Louis' touring took a toll.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "It put pressure on their relationship, Louis being away for so long.

“Other things have gone down between them and for now, at least, they have split up.

"They have mutual friends and a long history, so at the moment it doesn’t look like a reunion at some point is completely off the cards. But now they are not together.”

Louis and Eleanor first started dating in 2011 and split in 2015.

Following their break-up, Louis fathered a son, Freddie, who is now six years old, with Briana Jungwirth, following a brief fling.

He went on to date actress Danielle Campbell, 27, before rekindling his romance with Eleanor in 2017.

Louis' split with Eleanor comes as a surprise after he previously gushed about their relationship and hinted that marriage was on the cards.

He said: "“The luxury with Eleanor is I’ve known her since before One Direction’s first single 'What Makes You Beautiful' in 2011, so she’s felt the whole growth of everything.

"One day, yeah, I’d imagine [marriage]. If you’re asking me if I’m going to marry her, yes, I think so. And kids? I’d say so."