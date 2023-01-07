Cate Blanchett has begged to work with Viola Davis.

The 53-year-old actress is such a huge fan of the 57-year-old star that she wants to "audition for the role of co-star or supporting actress or personal assistant to Ms. Davis in any project she has".

Speaking at the Palm Springs Film Festival as she presented Viola with the Chairman’s Award, Cate said: "There’s some actors that you aspire to be, there’s some actors that you aspire to know, and some that you want to work with and learn from, hoping that some of the magic wisdom and stardust will rub off on you. Viola Davis is all three. Make no mistake, this is actually not a speech, it’s kind of an audition because I’m auditioning tonight for the role of co-star or supporting actress or personal assistant to Ms. Davis in any project she has. I’m Australian; I make a really good little coffee and, actually, I know how she takes it. It’s a black decaf, little bit of oat milk and a dash of cinnamon. I think I’m in."

However, Cate admitted she hasn't yet got a project for them to work on together.

She said: "I don’t have an idea but I just want to work with you. I’m selfish. I want some of Viola’s emotional power. I want some of her stardust, her effortless technical mastery and her constant access to the flaws that makes her characters so painfully human. I want some of her dignity, her grace, her old soul depth. And I want to look as fabulous as she looks in red on the red carpet. I want her deep throated, sometimes joyous, but always knowing, laugh. I want some of her sass. I want some of her ass. I just want some all of this to rub off on me, and I know I’m not alone. I know I’m joining a really, really long line, but I’m dogged and I’ll wait. It’s kind of creepy, but I will wait."