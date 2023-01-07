Jeremy Renner has paid tribute to his ICU team.

The 52-year-old actor has been in intensive care since being run over by his own snowplough at his Lake Tahoe ranch and Jeremy took to Instagram to thank the medical team who have been looking after him.

The picture shows Jeremy in his hospital bed, with a number of medical professionals standing around him and he wrote: "Thank you Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey."

The accident came after Jeremy tried to help remove a stranded family member’s car from the snow near his home in Tahoe.

Jeremy was struck by a snowplough and left “completely crushed” by the vehicle, according to a 911 call made after the incident.

A doctor - who lived nearby - fixed a tourniquet to his leg, which was bleeding heavily, until the actor was airlifted to hospital, where he was kept in an intensive care unit in a critical condition, before he underwent surgery for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

His family released a statement thanking fans, saying they were “tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support”.

The Washoe county sheriff, Darin Balaam, said earlier this week: “At this point in the investigation... we believe this is a tragic accident."

The ‘Avengers’ actor has been flooded with well-wishes from fellow Marvel co-stars including Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt and Paul Bettany as he recovers, with famous faces including Penelope Cruz, Orlando Bloom and Heidi Klum also sending him uplifting messages.