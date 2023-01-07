Allison Holker has paid tribute to her "beacon of light" husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, after he was laid to rest.

The 34-year-old star posted an emotional video about her late spouse - who died by suicide on December 13 at the age of 40 - where she shared candid family photos with their children Zaia, three, Maddox, six, and Weslie, 14.

Allison wrote: "To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS! We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together."

tWitch was a DJ and producer on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' and Ellen commented: "His light lives on with all of you."

The late star was laid to rest in a small ceremony during the week, with a "larger celebration" set to take place in the future.

A source told TMZ: "He is being laid to rest this afternoon in Los Angeles, in what we're told is going to be a small and intimate funeral attended by close family. There is going to be a larger celebration of life ceremony in the near future, which will be held for close friends and the people who Stephen considered his family."

Just before the holiday season, TV star Ellen explained she would be using music and dance to remember her tragic colleague over the festive period.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, she said: "I just wanted to say the past 11 days have been really tough for everyone. Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it and we'll never make sense of it. I think the best thing that we can do is to laugh and hug each other and play games and dance and sing. That's the way we honor him. We do the things that he loved to do, which is dancing. He loved music. He loved games."

The 'Finding Nemo' star went on to urge her 129 million followers to "love each other" and "check in" on others as she reminded fans that Stephen was a man of "pure light."

She added: "Hug each other and love each other and let people know we're there for them and check in on people. I know it's not a happy holiday, but he was pure light as everybody in the comment section said. If you knew him, you knew that. If you didn't know him, you saw that."