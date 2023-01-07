Brad Pitt plans to take a step back from Hollywood.

The 59-year-old star remains one of the biggest names in the movie industry - but Brad reportedly plans to take a step back from Hollywood after selling a 60 percent stake in the production company that he founded with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "Brad has decided that he wants to live a peaceful life going forward and is deciding what ‘semi-retirement’ looks like for him."

The movie star sold the 60 percent stake in his production company to a French media conglomerate. However, he intends to continue acting.

A second source told the publication: "One thing he’s decided is that he will likely continue acting."

Meanwhile, Brad made a concerted effort to get sober after his split from Angelina Jolie.

The actor previously revealed that he felt "safe" at Alcoholics Anonymous and that he found a "really private and selective" group of people who wouldn't betray his trust.

Brad - who was married to Angelina between 2014 and 2019 - explained: "I had a really cool men's group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe, because I'd seen things of other people, like Philip Seymour Hoffman, who had been recorded while they were spilling their guts, and that's just atrocious to me."

Brad remains on a mission to improve his health, after he managed to kick his smoking habit amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 'Moneyball' star initially tried to limit the amount he smoked - but he eventually decided to commit to his ambition wholeheartedly.

He shared: "I don't have that ability to do just one or two a day. It's not in my make-up. I'm all in. And I'm going to drive into the ground. I've lost my privileges."